UrduPoint.com

Daylong Conference On Women's Right To Inheritance In NMDs Held

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Daylong conference on Women's Right to Inheritance in NMDs held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :A day-long provincial conference titled "Creating Space for Women's Inheritance Rights in the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa" was held here on promoting women's property through inheritance rights in the tribal districts.

The event was organized by the Community Appraisal and Motivation Program (CAMP) in coordination with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Secretariat.

Rukhshanda Naz, Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa opened the conference by lauding the efforts of the KP government and civil society for collaborating on this important issue.

She applauded the male civil society representatives for spreading awareness about women's rights and property/inheritance in their hujras and other public spaces.

Rukhshanda said we need to focus on changing attitudes and mindsets along with educating communities about inheritance laws.

She also reminded the participants that "the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Act" was not only about inheritance but about the property of all types.

This Act aims at providing protection to women of their rights of ownership and possession of properties owned by them, ensuring that such rights are not violated by any means of harassment, coercion, force, or fraud and for the matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

She also highlighted some structural gaps in the law, issues with institutions, and the need for policy-level debate.

In the end, she acknowledged CAMP's efforts for raising awareness about this law and spoke about how cases have started trickling in from NMDs due to the awareness campaign.

CAMP's representative Asad Ali introduced CAMP NGO and the Da Khor Barkha project. He welcomed the honored speakers and guests to the conference. A short documentary and animation were shown at the event, which was appreciated by the participants. These are also available on CAMP's social media pages and website.

Munir Khan, M&E consultant shared findings from the field where local civil society organizations (CSOs) were provided small grants by CAMP NGO to educate communities about women's right to inheritance. He highlighted that despite resistance from some quarters, it was encouraging to see the role of local activists and CSOs and the commitment of communities in taking the message forward.

In the second session, two pro bono lawyers Sabiha Iqbal Khattak and Amna Rafique spoke about how the "the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Act" 2019 facilitates women in their property or inheritance cases.

Under this law, an investigation of property is done by commissioners and sent to the deputy commissioners to act on it within 14 days. The lawyers also shared their experience of working with the revenue department, whom they follow up with in determining the share and division of property.

Amna Rafique termed the property law and the related process a 'miracle' due to the transparency, and quick dispensation of justice.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Media Civil Society Lawyers Male Asad Ali Women 2019 Event All From Government Share

Recent Stories

Two Unknown Individuals Douse Russian Consulate in ..

Two Unknown Individuals Douse Russian Consulate in NY With Red Paint - Source

1 minute ago
 23 'criminals' held, contraband seized

23 'criminals' held, contraband seized

1 minute ago
 Food Authority discards one tanker of adulterated ..

Food Authority discards one tanker of adulterated milk in Dera

1 minute ago
 Putin Says Third Gender Unacceptable for Russia

Putin Says Third Gender Unacceptable for Russia

1 minute ago
 Putin Signs Agreements on Accession of LPR, DPR, K ..

Putin Signs Agreements on Accession of LPR, DPR, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Regions t ..

1 minute ago
 Putin Says 'Anglo-Saxons' Switched From Sanctions ..

Putin Says 'Anglo-Saxons' Switched From Sanctions to Sabotage

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.