Daylong Medical Camp Held

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Daylong medical camp held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Sargodha Region Saeedullah Gondal arranged a daylong free medical camp at District Jail Shahpur, in collaboration with Faizan Quran Foundation, here on Saturday.

A panel of doctors provided free medical checkup facility and free medicines to prisoners and jail staffers. Doctors also conducted an awareness session regarding healthcare tips for inmates and jail staff.

Saeedullah Gondal said the department was striving to give maximum health facilities to prisoners and steps were under way on daily basis. He praised the welfare work of Faizan Quran Foundation.

