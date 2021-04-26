UrduPoint.com
Days Of South Punjab Backwardness Ended: Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Terming the opening of the secretariat an historic event, Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar said that days of deprivations of South Punjab had passed.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony here at circuit house on Monday, he stated that the construction of the South Punjab Secretariat in Multan would begin soon and the government will ensure its timely completion.

The CM informed that it would be built with a cost of Rs over three billion adding that in total mega projects of Rs 34 billion have been launched today for city of saints.

Most of the projects were underway while new have been launched today, Mr Buzdar said and that Drug Courts, Intellectual property Tribunal and a separate tribunal would be set up for South Punjab.

District Jail will be replaced with a beautiful park with over Rs one billion and OPDs of Nishtar-II and CPEIC would be made functional within this year.

He thanked Prime Minister, Imran Khan for materializing dream of South Punjab Secretariat and welcomed him in Multan from the core of his heart.

Mr Buzdar Said that South Punjab and specially Multan had voted in favour of PTI in 2018 general elections wherein it had grabbed all six NA and 13 provincial assembly seats.

He shed light on several other developments projects for the city including 200 bedded Mother and Childcare hospital, duality of Multan-Vehari Road and which will be accomplished with billions of rupees.

Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal Ministers, Syed Fakhar Imam, Makhdoom Khusroo Bakhtiar, provincial ministers, PTI local leaders and workers were present.

