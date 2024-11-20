Open Menu

Daytime Road Robbery In Nowshera Virkan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Daytime road robbery in Nowshera Virkan

Nowshera Virkan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) There have been two incidents of daytime road robbery on Wednesday in the vicinity of Nowshera Virkan.

According to police sources, the first incident occurred near Mauza Rokhay, where two armed men robbed Muhammad Idrees, a resident of Mattu Bhaikhay, and his wife of Rs 940,000.

The stolen items included gold ornaments, cash, and a valuable watch.

In another incident, three armed men snatched a motorcycle worth Rs 100,000 from Junaid, a resident of Musandah Virkan.

The robbery occurred while Junaid was traveling from Kadial Kalan to Musandah to get food. Nowshera Virkan Police has registered cases for both incidents and investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police Road Wife Robbery Nowshera Virkan Gold From

Recent Stories

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

56 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

2 hours ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

5 hours ago
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

14 hours ago
 CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

14 hours ago
 Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

14 hours ago
 'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

14 hours ago
 Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup tit ..

Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match

14 hours ago
 U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educat ..

U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan