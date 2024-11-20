Daytime Road Robbery In Nowshera Virkan
Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Nowshera Virkan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) There have been two incidents of daytime road robbery on Wednesday in the vicinity of Nowshera Virkan.
According to police sources, the first incident occurred near Mauza Rokhay, where two armed men robbed Muhammad Idrees, a resident of Mattu Bhaikhay, and his wife of Rs 940,000.
The stolen items included gold ornaments, cash, and a valuable watch.
In another incident, three armed men snatched a motorcycle worth Rs 100,000 from Junaid, a resident of Musandah Virkan.
The robbery occurred while Junaid was traveling from Kadial Kalan to Musandah to get food. Nowshera Virkan Police has registered cases for both incidents and investigation is underway.
