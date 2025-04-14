Daytime temperatures to remain 6-8 degrees Centigrade above normal in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Whereas, chances of gusty winds during afternoon are also predicted.

The daytime temperatures would remain between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius above normal.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.