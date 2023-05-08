D&B Pakistan, ABHI join hands for 3rd-party risk assessment

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Dun and Bradstreet (DB) Pakistan, a leading provider of commercial data and analytic announced its partnership with ABHI (Pvt) Ltd a fast-growing fintech company that offers innovative financial solutions to businesses and their employees in Pakistan.

ABHI offers a range of services such as Earned Wage Access, Invoice Factoring and Payroll Solutions to empower businesses and employees, enabling them to take control of their finances. D&B Pakistan will be assisting ABHI in a 3rd Party business assessment exercise of their customers, said a news release.

"We are delighted to collaborate with ABHI and be a part of their mission to financially empower businesses and individuals in Pakistan," said Niran Rehman, Chief Business Officer, (D&B Pakistan).

"We believe that our partnership will bring a strong value proposition to Abhi Finance, by providing them with business intelligence in the shape of our 3rd Party Risk Mitigation Services".

"We are excited about this partnership with D&B Pakistan, as it will enable us to provide more comprehensive and reliable services to our customers," said Ali Ladhubhai, Chief Operating Officer, ABHI (Pvt) Ltd. "We look forward to working closely with D&B Pakistan in bringing greater financial inclusion to businesses and employees across Pakistan."