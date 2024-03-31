DBA Abbottabad Election 2024-25, Atif Khan Jadoon Elected As President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Atif Khan Jadon elected as President and Usman Ali Advocate as Secretary of the Abbottabad District Bar Association (DBA) election 2024-25 on Sunday.
According to the detailed results, Malik Saeed Akhtar secured the position of Vice President, while Adil Starr Advocate became the Additional Secretary. Sarah Javaid Advocate was elected as Finance Secretary, Saad Ali Shah and Qaisar Younis Advocate chosen as Club Secretary and library Secretary, respectively.
Executive members Fozia Rani Advocate, Sundas Haroon Advocate, Syed Zawalfaqar Ali Shah Advocate, and Zafar Ilyas Advocate were also elected unopposed.
Chairman of the Election Board, Akhlaq Ahmed Advocate, announced the election results, Atif Ali Jadon Advocate secured 333 votes and won the slot of President.
Malik Wahid Akhtar Advocate secured 397 votes for Vice President, and Usman Ali Khan Advocate received 345 votes for Secretary respectively.
Sahar Javaid Advocate obtained 336 votes for Finance Secretary, while Saima Abbas Advocate got 243 votes. Notifications of their success have been issued.
The Election board comprised Muhammad Asif Advocate, Naeer Khan Advocate, Muhammad Asif Nawaz Advocate, Omar Farooq Advocate, Safdar Tanoli Advocate, Saeed Shah Advocate, Fareeha Samar Advocate, Ameena Imam, and Saaima Advocate. The polling, which took place from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, witnessed the participation of 600 registered male and female voters exercising their right to vote.
