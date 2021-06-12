UrduPoint.com
DBA Arranges Ceremony In Honour Of Amjad Nazeer

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 11:30 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :District Bar Association (DBA) Bahawalpur organized a ceremony in hon our of District and Session Judge Bahawalpur, Amjd Nazeer Chaudhary at the bar room.

The ceremony was also attended by additional district and session judges, senior civil judges, civil judges, members of Punjab Bar Council and a large number of lawyers.

On the occasion, the District and Session Judge announced allocating land for parking of vehicles of lawyers and establishing medical dispensary at the land of district judicial complex.

President, District Bar Association, Advocate Akhtar Abbasi and the General Secretary, Aftab Mubarak drew the attention of the District and Session Judge towards the civic issues at the judicial complex including sewerage system that was in dilapidated condition.

The District and Session Judge assured that the civic issued would be resolved on priority basis.

