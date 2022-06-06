DBA condemns blasphemous remarks by BJP member

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad has strongly condemned the blasphemous remarks made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member and demanded strict action against her by the Muslim countries.

In a joint statement issued here on Monday, DBA President Chaudhry Muhammad Bilal Ashraf Basra Advocate and Secretary Chaudhry Yasir Hayat Chattha Advocate said that the BJP member Nupur had injured religious sentiments of Muslims through her derogatory remarks. They said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also adopted a criminal silence on the issue, which was totally unacceptable attitude.