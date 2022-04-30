DBA condemns Madina Sharif incident

President District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad Muhammad Bilal Ashraf Basra Advocate has strongly condemned the recent incident in Madina Sharif and urged the Saudi government to bring the accused to justice

In a statement on Saturday, he said that Madinah Munawarah is a sacred place for entire Muslim Ummah and its sanctity must be protected in true letter and spirit.

He said few narrow-minded people violated the sanctity of Haram-e-Nabawi for their ulterior motives and the act must be condemned at all levels.