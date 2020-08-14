UrduPoint.com
DBA Cuts Cake To Celebrate 73rd I-day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :President District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad Chaudhary Shehzad Bashir Cheema Advovate cut a cake to celebrate 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that after geographical independence,it was the duty of every Pakistani to participate in building a secured, safe and prosperous Pakistan.

He said that lawyers' community was playing vital role to strengthen the economic sovereignty of the country.

He said that "Kashmir is a lifeline of Pakistan and we will defend it at all forums against Indian atrocities".

Adding that Kashmiri people were struggling for their freedom for the last 7 decades but now India made "Ghasbana Qabza" in Kashmir valley.

He strongly condemned Indian Military Siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and urged the world leaders to play their role to resolve the Kashmir issue after aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Later, special Dua was offered for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

On the occassion,Vice President DBA Malik Ghulam Asghar Advocate, Secretary DBA Malik Mehmood Hussain Awan, Joint Secretary Muhammad Bilal Bhatti, Finance Secretary Miss Nazia Saleem Zia Siyan, library Secretary Mian Abdur Rehman, Razia Chaudhary, Shagufta Mubeen, Uzma Naveez advocates were present.

