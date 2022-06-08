DBA demands High Court bench in Faisalabad

District Bar Association (DBA) has demanded divisional bench of Lahore High Court at Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :District Bar Association (DBA) has demanded divisional bench of Lahore High Court at Faisalabad.

In a meeting here on Wednesday, DBA President Muhammad Bilal Ashraf Basra Advocate said that Faisalabad is the third largest city of Pakistan. Therefore, High Court bench in Faisalabad is need of the hour to provide speedy justice to the people of this division.

Bilal Basra said that DBA would also arrange divisional convention to map out next strategy for early establishment of Lahore High Court bench at Faisalabad.

Lawyers from all district and tehsil level bar associations would participate in the convention in addition to traders, representatives of chambers of commerce & industry, social and political activists, he added.

During meeting, a resolution was also passed unanimously for establishment of Lahore High Court Bench at Faisalabad.

Members Punjab Bar Council Farooq Dogar (Faisalabad), Rana Muhammad Akram Khan (Toba Tek Singh), Chaudhary Muhammad Mushtaq (Jhang), President DBA Jhang Haidar Abbas Nanga, President DBA Chiniot Mehar Mazhar Hussain Harl, President Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) Tandlianwala Zulfiqar Ali, President TBA Jaranwala Rana Ateequr Rehman, President TBA Bhowana Aman Ullah, President TBA Gojra Riaz Ahmad Baryar, President TBA Shorkot Rashid Chaudhary, President TBA Lalian Liaqat Sipra and others were also present in the meeting.