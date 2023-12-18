DBA Dera boycott court proceedings over firing attack on their colleague

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The District Bar Association (DBA), Dera Ismail Khan on Monday observed a boycott of court proceedings over the firing attack on their colleague while he was resisting dacoits the other day.

The lawyer named Asad-ur-Rehman Munir son of Malik Munir received a bullet injury as he was attacked while resisting dacoits here in Muryali area in the limits of Cantt police station on Sunday.

In a joint statement, DBA President Muhammad Irfan, Vice President Muhammad Shakeel Safdar, and General Secretary Rana Muhammad Nadeem condemned the incident and demanded that the District Police Officer arrest the accused involved in the incident at the earliest. They also demanded that the police provide security to the lawyer's community as per law.