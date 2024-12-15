Open Menu

DBA Election To Be Held On January 11

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2024 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) District Bar Association (DBA) has announced schedule for its annual elections 2025 that will take place on January 11, 2025.

According to a spokesman for the district bar election committee, candidates interested in contesting the elections can submit their nomination papers during office hours from December 19 to 21, 2024.

Objections against the nomination papers can be filed till December 23 while the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held from December 24 to 27.

The candidates can withdraw their nomination up to December 28 and the final list of the candidates will be released on December 30, 2024.

The election committee said that the candidates must submit attested copies of their educational certificates (from matriculation to LLB), their Punjab Bar Council license, and their CNICs along with their nomination forms.

The eligibility criteria for president-ship is 10-year practice while 8-year practice experience is mandatory for Vice President, 7 years for Secretary and 3 years practice for other seats, he added.

