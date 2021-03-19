DBA election to be held on March 20

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The elections of Mirpurkhas District Bar Association (DBA) will be held tomorrow on March 20.

According to the Election Committee, the polling process for which 2 polling booths would be set up would start from 9 pm and conclude at 5 pm.

As many as 653 lawyers were registered to cast their votes in the election.

The United Panel, the Independent Panel and the Democratic Panel are contesting jointly with the Friend Panel candidates for 2021 elections.

For the seat of president advocates Mir Pervaiz Talpur is contesting against Mir Shazad Talpur while for the position of Vice President Asif Chaudhery and Asif Zai are contending. On the slot of General Secretary,Masood Laghari and Kanjhi Maghwar are vying against each other.