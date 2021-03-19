UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DBA Election To Be Held On March 20

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

DBA election to be held on March 20

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The elections of Mirpurkhas District Bar Association (DBA) will be held tomorrow on March 20.

According to the Election Committee, the polling process for which 2 polling booths would be set up would start from 9 pm and conclude at 5 pm.

As many as 653 lawyers were registered to cast their votes in the election.

The United Panel, the Independent Panel and the Democratic Panel are contesting jointly with the Friend Panel candidates for 2021 elections.

For the seat of president advocates Mir Pervaiz Talpur is contesting against Mir Shazad Talpur while for the position of Vice President Asif Chaudhery and Asif Zai are contending. On the slot of General Secretary,Masood Laghari and Kanjhi Maghwar are vying against each other.

Related Topics

Election Lawyers March From

Recent Stories

Realme offering exclusive discounts on smartphones ..

29 minutes ago

Facebook announces changes to keep Groups safe

35 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Samia Hassan for taking o ..

3 hours ago

143,680 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

3 hours ago

Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar vaccinated at C ..

3 hours ago

Berlin Keeps Telling US It Rejects Extraterritoria ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.