DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani Wins From Multan, Arif Gormani From DG Khan
Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2024 | 11:47 PM
Imran Khan Khawani was elected as President of the District Bar Association, here on Saturday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Imran Khan Khawani was elected as President of the District Bar Association, here on Saturday.
According to unofficial results, he bagged 1663 votes. However, his opponent Mumtaz Hussain Noor Tangra got 1136 votes.
At the slot of general secretary, Syed Arif Hassan Shah remained the winner. Arif Shah obtained 1237 votes. His rival candidates Naveed ur Rehman and Kashif Iqbal Ansari achieved 903 and 440 votes respectively.
In DG Khan, Muhammad Arif Gormani was elected as President District Bar Association.
According to unofficial results, Arif Gormani achieved 477 votes while his rival candidate Bilal Gopang secured 443 votes. Similarly, Muhammad Ali Chuner remained the winner in the slot of general secretary. He obtained 643 votes however his opponent candidate Syed Jehangir Shah bagged 309 votes only.
Similarly, In Khanewal, Zafar Iqbal Chaudhary and Khalid Mahmood secured victory at slots of President and General secretary respectively.
