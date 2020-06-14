DBA elections in Hazara concluded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :District Bar Associations (DBA) conducted elections for the year 2020-2021 in its six districts including Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Oghi.

DBA Abbottabad elections was held for three positions including president, general secretary and library secretary while rest of the office bearers including vice president, additional secretary, club secretary and finance secretary candidates were elected unopposed.

For DBA president Jahangir Elahi advocate secured 231 votes while Asad Khan Jadoon secured 201 votes and stood second, in another one to one and nail-biting contest of general secretary seat, Faraz Ahmed advocate secured 228 votes while his opponent Siraj Hussain advocate got 223 votes.

Shahid Mahboob won District Haripur DBA elections by securing 262 votes and elected as president while his opponent Maqbool Hussain got 215 votes, Muhib Ullah Khan got 305 votes and elected as General Secretary.

In DBA Mansehra elections, Amir Khan Advocate won presidential slot by securing 232 votes whereas his opponent Bilal Khan secured 188 votes while Raja Sajjad obtained 225 votes and elected as Vice president DBA Mansehara.

From District Battagram, Gul Badshah advocate got 26 votes during the DBA elections for 2020-21 whereas his opponent Rasool Khan advocate secured 17 votes, Zia Ullah advocate got 24 votes and elected as general secretary.

In the similar way DBA elections 2020-21 district Torghar, Saeed Ahmed Advocate elected as president and Ajmal Shah advocate as general secretary.

In all districts of Hazara region polling for DBA elections 2020-21 was held in peaceful and transparent mannerswhere male and female voters have exercised their right to vote for their favoruite candidates.