DBA elections on January 9

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The annual general elections of District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad for 2021-22 will be held here on January 09, 2021 (Saturday).

According to DBA spokesman, the process of receiving nomination papers for the slot of president, vice president, general secretary and other offices bearers of DBA has been completed as 56 candidates submitted their nomination papers.

He said that 5 candidates including Asim Irshad Sheikh, Rana Ahmad Raheel Minhas, Muhammad Ajmal Adil, Mian Muhammad Shafiq Ahmad and Chaudhary Akhtar Ali Virk had filed their nomination papers for the slot of DBA President while 4 candidates including Rehana Kashif Ansar, Rae Ghulam Murtaza, Rana Muhammad Rashid Ali Khan and Mehr Mazhar Iqbal Harl filed their papers for Vice President seat.

Similarly, six candidates including Chaudhry Muhammad Kaleem Usman, Mian Ahmad Ameen, Chaudhry Khurram Ejaz Kahlon, Chaudhry Muhammad Imran Ameen Gujjar, Muhammad Zubair Janjoa and Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry filed their papers for the seat of Secretary DBA, whereas 4 candidates including Rana Zain Muzammal, Chaudhry Furqan Hameen, Zia Ahmad Haidar and Chaudhry Muhammad Ejaz Hussain Jalvi are in the run for the slot of Joint Secretary.

Two candidates Rahat Jabeen and Syeda Nuzhat Batool filed their papers for Finance Secretary seat while two candidates Rana Muhammad Ejaz Ahmar and Malik Muhammad Amjad Khokhar filed their papers for the seat of library Secretary.

Meanwhile, 33 candidates filed their nomination papers for Executive Body of the bar, he added.

He further said that scrutiny of papers would be held on December 28 while the candidates can withdraw their papers by December 29.

Final list of the contesting candidates would be displayed on January 02, 2021 and polling will be held onSaturday (January 09, 2021) after biometric verification of voters, he added.