DBA Holds Rally To Express Solidarity With Pak Army

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2022 | 12:06 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :District Bar Association (DBA) Muzaffargarh on Wednesday held a rally to express solidarity with Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism and extending sacrifices for homeland.

The rally commenced from District Bar and culminated at Katchehry Chowk.

Addressing the rally, President DBA Farooq Wajdani and General Secretary Moinuddin paid glowing tribute to the Pakistan Army for its matchless services for the country.

The lawyers were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogan in support of armed forces.

