DBA Jhelum's Office Bearers Call On Information Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :President of District Bar Association Jhelum Raja Tauqeer Ahmed Khan and General Secretary Muhammad Nasrullah Wednesday called on Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and discussed problems being faced by the lawyers' community.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on the development with regard to adding up lawyers in the Prime Minister's Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, a news release said.

The bar office bearers apprised the minister about the problems confronted by the lawyers' community.

Chaudhry Fawad said resolving the problems of the legal fraternity was on top of the government agenda; and acknowledged the role of lawyers in ensuring the supremacy of the Constitutional and rule of law in the country, terming it "historic." "Lawyers are guardians of democracy, human rights and the Constitution," he remarked.

Additional Advocate General Punjab Faisal Farid was also present on the occasion.

The association president invited the information minister to visit the Jhelum Bar.

