DBA Muzaffargarh launched shuttle service for lawyers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Bar Association (DBA) Muzaffargarh has launched a shuttle service with cooperation of High Court Bar Association Multan (HCBAM) to facilitate lawyers from Muzaffargarh district courts to Lahore High Court Multan Bench every morning from Monday to Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :District Bar Association (DBA) Muzaffargarh has launched a shuttle service with cooperation of High Court Bar Association Multan (HCBAM) to facilitate lawyers from Muzaffargarh district courts to Lahore High Court Multan Bench every morning from Monday to Friday.

DBA Muzaffargarh general secretary Malik Shafiq Ur Rahman Malana told media that a longstanding demand of lawyers has been met with the opening of shuttle service.

Chairman Punjab Wukala Mahaz Rana Amjad Ali, district president Rana Wajid Ali, Syed Niaz Rasool Shah advocate, Rao Abdul Waheed advocate, patron of Ehtasab Lawyers Forum Malik Khair Muhammad Budh, Chaudhry Abdul Qayyum Kamboh advocate, Malik Naqi Kamboh advocate, and others welcomed the service.