DBA Nankana Sahib delegation calls on Law Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Lawyers of District Bar Association (DBA), Nankana Sahib on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Participants of the meeting included Chaudhary Faisal Sidhu (President Nankana Bar Association), Rai Rizwan Ali kharal (General secretary Nankana Bar Association), Rai Abid Hussain Kharal (Former president Nankana Bar Association), Hafiz Ghulam Shabbir ( Former president Nankana Bar Association), Mazhar Imran Ch( Former president Nankana Bar Association), Rai Muammar Qazafi, Ali Imran Awan And Malik Ajmal Waseer.

According to the spokesperson of the law ministry, issues of mutual interests and matters regarding grants in aid were discussed between the Minister of Law and Justice and the members of the Nankana Bar Association.

The members made a request to seek assistance for the renovation and construction of the Bar room.

Minister of Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar ensured them that the matter would be discussed with the provincial government for the necessary cooperation and coordination.