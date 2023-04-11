Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

DBA Nankana Sahib Delegation Calls On Law Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 03:20 PM

DBA Nankana Sahib delegation calls on Law Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Lawyers of District Bar Association (DBA), Nankana Sahib on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Participants of the meeting included Chaudhary Faisal Sidhu (President Nankana Bar Association), Rai Rizwan Ali kharal (General secretary Nankana Bar Association), Rai Abid Hussain Kharal (Former president Nankana Bar Association), Hafiz Ghulam Shabbir ( Former president Nankana Bar Association), Mazhar Imran Ch( Former president Nankana Bar Association), Rai Muammar Qazafi, Ali Imran Awan And Malik Ajmal Waseer.

According to the spokesperson of the law ministry, issues of mutual interests and matters regarding grants in aid were discussed between the Minister of Law and Justice and the members of the Nankana Bar Association.

The members made a request to seek assistance for the renovation and construction of the Bar room.

Minister of Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar ensured them that the matter would be discussed with the provincial government for the necessary cooperation and coordination.

Related Topics

Lawyers Nankana Sahib Government

Recent Stories

Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

21 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director- ..

UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director-General of Department of Econo ..

21 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General of UAQ Municipality

21 minutes ago
 Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportuniti ..

Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportunities in sustainable feedstocks

1 hour ago
 AUS leads critical conversations about future of d ..

AUS leads critical conversations about future of design education

1 hour ago
 Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Medi ..

Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Media Forum

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.