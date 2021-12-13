DBA nomination papers deadline overs

UrduPoint.com

The annual elections 2022-23 of District Bar Association (DBA) would be held on January 8

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The annual elections 2022-23 of District Bar Association (DBA) would be held on January 8.

Advocate Fawad Ahmad Cheema is the Chairman DBA Election board.

For President slot, four candidates Rana Ishrat Mehmood Khan, Rana Shahid Munir, Muhammad Bilal Ashraf Basra and Chaudhry Khushhal Khan have their filed nomination papers For General Secretary Bar, Chaudhry Ahmad Zeeshan, Yasir Hayat Chattha and Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry have filed nomination papers.

For Vice-President slot, four candidates -- Muhammad Husnain Haidar Shah, Muhammad Shahid Habib Dogar, Izharul Haq and Muhammad Sarwar Butt -- filed nomination papers while five candidates including Syed Ali Haidar Sheerazi, Chaudhry Farman Ali Olakh, Rana Ali Farhan, Chaudhry Furqan Jatt and Mian Abdur Rehman filed their papers for joint secretary seat, two candidates Mah Jabeen Iqbal and Rahat Jabeen for finance secretary whereas three candidates Mian Muhammad Shaheer Azam, Malik Muhammad Nawaz Khokhar and Ghulam Rabbani filed their nomination papers for library secretary seat.

Chairman DBA Election Commission Fawad said that 24 candidates filed their nomination papers for election of 10-member executive committee of district bar.

Among them include Hasnain Haidar, Malik Bilal Hasan, Muhammad Tanveer, Muhammad Asad Khwaja, Shakeel Ahmad, Amir Farooq Awan, Nadeem Akhtar Rana, Muhammad Usman Ghani, Chaudhry Nauman Idrees, Chaudhry Shahid Hussain, Abid Shabbir Paracha, Mudassar Yaqoob Gujjar, Chaudhry Khurram Shehzad, Muhammad Tanveer Raza Dogar, Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal Khan, Mian Hafeezur Rehman, Muhammad Qasim Randhawa, Mian Nasir Razzaq, Muhammad Shakeel Wahla, Muhammad Faizan Idrees, Mian Usman Ali, Altaf Hussain Khokhar, Mian Ahsan Bashir and Abdur Raafe Rafiq Wahal.

The chairman said that December 13 was the last date for filing nomination papers for DBA elections 2022-23. However, objections against these papers could be filed from December 14 to 16 whereas scrutiny of papers would be held at 11 a.m on December 18, 2021.

The candidates can withdraw their papers by December 20 whereas final list of the contesting candidates will be displayed on December 23, 2021 and polling will be held from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. on Saturday (January 08, 2022), he added.

