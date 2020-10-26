DBA observe full day strike against blasphemy, French president statement

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The District Bar Association (DBA) boycotted courts here on Monday in a full day strike they observed in protest against blasphemy in France and French President's statement.

DMA President Malik Arshad Bhatti, General Secretary Muhammad Zubair Sohrani and other lawyers representatives said that they hold sanctity of Prophet (SAW) 'Namoos-e-Risalat' in highest esteem and could lay down their lives for it.