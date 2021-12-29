DBA passes resolution against murder of Wajiha Swati

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :On the resolution of Raheela Mughal advocate, a meeting of District Bar Association (DBA) Abbottabad Wednesday was held regarding the brutal killing of Wajiha Swati.

The DBA general body appreciated the efforts of Shabnam Nawaz advocate for the registration of a case against the murder of Wajiha Swati.

The resolution was unanimously passed by the members of the bar and termed the incident as brutal. In addition, they demanded that the killers should be punished accordingly.

Pakistani American Wajiha Swati, who went missing from Rawalpindi in October, her body was found from Lakki Marwat. On December 23, Rawalpindi police arrested her ex-husband Habib and produced him before the judicial magistrate Zaheer Safdar.

The court handed over the accused to the police on a four-day physical remand.

Rawalpindi police claimed that Habib has confessed to killing his ex-wife during police interrogation, Wajiha Swati was murdered the same day she arrived in Rawalpindi.