DBA polling underway

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Polling for the District Bar Association Sargodha is underway. The process started at 9am and will continue without any interruption till 5pm.

There is a one-on-one contest between candidates for president and general secretary between Justice Group and Ghulam Abbas Shah Group.

There are more than 3,300 registered voters at the District Bar Sargodha.

For the seat of President of the District Bar Sargodha, Advocate Syed Mohsin Shah Shirazi and Advocate Asra Nasir Jalip are in the run and for the seat of General Secretary, Advocate Farukh Cheema and Advocate Bilal Mahota are contestants.