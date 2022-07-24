DBA president flays abusive language against judiciary

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :District Bar Association (DBA) President Chaudhry Muhammad Bilal Ashraf Basra Advocate has strongly condemned the abusive language being used by political parties against the superior judiciary.

In a statement on Sunday, he said that it was very alarming that some political leaders had been violating the Constitution and abusing the higher judiciary.

"Any verbal attack on judiciary is a violation of the Constitution," he warned.

He said that lawyers were custodian of the Constitution and would never allow any political party to malign the dignity and respect of the judges for their political gains. "In this connection, we also expect that the apex judiciary would take notice of unconstitutional behaviour of political parties," he added.