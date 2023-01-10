UrduPoint.com

DBA Sargodha Elections To Be Held On 14th

Published January 10, 2023

DBA Sargodha elections to be held on 14th

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The elections for the District Bar Association (DBA) will be held on January 14.

According to Chairman Election Committee Zahoor Ahmad Gondal, a total of 2,200 lawyers of the DBA would cast their votes in the elections while all arrangements have also been completed.

Rana Zafar Yasin and Khaliqdad Waraich are contesting for president while Sadia Huma Sheikhand Samina Awan are contesting for the seat of vice president and Zameer Hussain Shirazi, Malik AliRaza Awan and Farrukh Javed Cheema are candidates for the seat of general secretary, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

