DBA Sargodha New Office-bearers Elected
Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Syed Mohsin Raza Shah Sherazi was elected President while Chaudhary Farrukh Javed Cheema of Justice Group General Secretary of the District Bar Association (DBA) Sargodha in the annual election 2024-25.
According to election results, issued by the election board here on Sunday, Syed Mohsin Raza Shah Sherazi was elected as DBA President with 1185 votes while his rival Asra Naseer Jalip of Sherazi Group could only grab 742 votes.
Similarly, Faiz Ahmad Bakher was elected as Vice President with 1038 votes whereas his rivals Asmat Zahra Awan and Ghulam Fatima Gujjar could get 808 and 71 votes respectively.
Meanwhile, Chaudhary Farrukh Javed Cheema was elected as General Secretary of Sargodha District Bar with 1033 votes while his rival Bilal Rasool Mahota could bag 898 votes.
Muhammad Awais was elected as Joint Secretary unopposed.
While Sultan Salahuddin Ayubi was elected as finance secretary by getting 1127 votes and his opponent Chaudhary Iftikhar Ali Chadhar could get 769 votes. Aqeel Ahmad was elected as library Secretary unopposed.
Mehmood ul Hassan,Shakeel ul Hassan Kanju,Mumtaz Ahmad Khokhar, Muhammad Javed,Nasir Mehmood Sheikh, Muhammad Hamad Afzal,Azhar Iqbal, Muhammad Asim Raza, Muhammad Umar Ehsan and Habibullah were elected as executive members of DBA unopposed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday
Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Warm clothes distributed among patients1 minute ago
-
AIOU announces admissions for Spring 2024 semester1 minute ago
-
Sohail elected DBA Sialkot president12 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 1853 connections over using compressors in Multan region21 minutes ago
-
Persistent fog disrupts train services across Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Swift response of Rescue-1122 depends on timely information from citizens; DEO41 minutes ago
-
DRAP, NIH directed to take urgent steps for ensuring anti-rabies vaccines42 minutes ago
-
Demand for boiled eggs soar as weather turns cold1 hour ago
-
Four outlaws held, valuables worth Rs 3.5m seized1 hour ago
-
Two died and 18 injured in Kohistan road mishap1 hour ago
-
Great enthusiasm witnesses among female voters ahead of Election 2024 in KP1 hour ago
-
Fog likely to persist in Bwp1 hour ago