DBA Sargodha New Office-bearers Elected

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Syed Mohsin Raza Shah Sherazi was elected President while Chaudhary Farrukh Javed Cheema of Justice Group General Secretary of the District Bar Association (DBA) Sargodha in the annual election 2024-25.

According to election results, issued by the election board here on Sunday, Syed Mohsin Raza Shah Sherazi was elected as DBA President with 1185 votes while his rival Asra Naseer Jalip of Sherazi Group could only grab 742 votes.

Similarly, Faiz Ahmad Bakher was elected as Vice President with 1038 votes whereas his rivals Asmat Zahra Awan and Ghulam Fatima Gujjar could get 808 and 71 votes respectively.

Meanwhile, Chaudhary Farrukh Javed Cheema was elected as General Secretary of Sargodha District Bar with 1033 votes while his rival Bilal Rasool Mahota could bag 898 votes.

Muhammad Awais was elected as Joint Secretary unopposed.

While Sultan Salahuddin Ayubi was elected as finance secretary by getting 1127 votes and his opponent Chaudhary Iftikhar Ali Chadhar could get 769 votes. Aqeel Ahmad was elected as library Secretary unopposed.

Mehmood ul Hassan,Shakeel ul Hassan Kanju,Mumtaz Ahmad Khokhar, Muhammad Javed,Nasir Mehmood Sheikh, Muhammad Hamad Afzal,Azhar Iqbal, Muhammad Asim Raza, Muhammad Umar Ehsan and Habibullah were elected as executive members of DBA unopposed.

