DBA Sukkur Holds Protest Rally
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The District Bar Association Sukkur on Friday had boycotted court proceedings and held a protest rally in solidarity with lawyers from Hyderabad. The boycott was in response to the alleged misconduct of the Sindh Police in Hyderabad.
The protest rally was led by the President of the District Bar Association, Syed Naveed Ahmed Shah, along with General Secretary Sundar Khan Chachar, Zulfiqar Malano, and other lawyers. The association had suspended all court proceedings in Sukkur
The lawyers were demanding that the SSP and DIG Hyderabad be removed from their positions. The protest was a show of solidarity with the lawyers' community in Hyderabad, who were facing alleged harassment and misconduct by the Sindh Police.
Recent Stories
Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service
Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce
Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off to ..
UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Grenada on Independence Day
Shanghai Port marks strong start to year with record container throughput
Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace Head attends IRF Summit in Washington
ICC releases teaser of official song of Champions Trophy 2025
Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set for February 2 ..
Ministry of Climate Change, FAO launch UAE Food Control System Assessment
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discusses fostering peaceful coexist ..
Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on Palestinian rights
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DBA Sukkur holds protest rally2 minutes ago
-
4th International Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference 2025 held at GC University2 minutes ago
-
Awareness walks against kite flying organized in R.A.Bazar, old Airport areas2 minutes ago
-
OPC Punjab hosts international conference for overseas Pakistanis2 minutes ago
-
Relief cheques distributed among victims' families in Parachinar2 minutes ago
-
Kabaddi Cup to be held on Feb 912 minutes ago
-
ICAC delegation visits Ginners Association offices21 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two kite sellers with over 400 kites, string rolls21 minutes ago
-
IGP announces reward for Bannu police32 minutes ago
-
Sindh sports department launches “Sindhu Darya Games 2025” at Al-Manzar32 minutes ago
-
Cop returning from polio duty shot injured in Akora41 minutes ago
-
Dera police bust thieves' gang, arrest four thieves41 minutes ago