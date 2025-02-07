DBA Sukkur holds protest rally

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The District Bar Association Sukkur on Friday had boycotted court proceedings and held a protest rally in solidarity with lawyers from Hyderabad. The boycott was in response to the alleged misconduct of the Sindh Police in Hyderabad.

The protest rally was led by the President of the District Bar Association, Syed Naveed Ahmed Shah, along with General Secretary Sundar Khan Chachar, Zulfiqar Malano, and other lawyers. The association had suspended all court proceedings in Sukkur

The lawyers were demanding that the SSP and DIG Hyderabad be removed from their positions. The protest was a show of solidarity with the lawyers' community in Hyderabad, who were facing alleged harassment and misconduct by the Sindh Police.