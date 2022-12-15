DBA wants police to incorporate murder sections of PPC in FIR on killing of three boys

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Bar Association (DBA) Multan office bearers on Thursday urged police to include PPC sections in the FIR related to murder regarding the kidnapping and murder of three boys in the jurisdiction of Makhdoom Rasheed police area and announced to stage a demonstration on the city's traffic-busy Katchery Chowk if their demands were not accepted.

Addressing a protest gathering here, DBA Multan general secretary Chaudhry Arshad Sabir Meo and Safdar Sarsana advocate said that three boys Muhammad Kashif, Arsalan Sarsana, and Mursaleen Sarsana were allegedly kidnapped on in August, this year, and later their bodies were found.

He said that the medical report showed that they were physically assaulted and killed but Makhdoom Rasheed SHO was not incorporating PPC sections related to murder in the FIR.

Police was not arresting the accused and those who were apprehended earlier were later allowed to leave, they said.

They demanded of the high-ups to intervene to ensure that FIR should carry the relevant sections and the accused be arrested, otherwise they would stage a demonstration at Katchery Chowk on Monday, Dec 19.