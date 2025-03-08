Open Menu

DBA Will Hold Full-scale Protest Against Non-payment Of Sugarcane Crop

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM

DBA will hold full-scale protest against non-payment of sugarcane crop

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The District Bar Association will hold a full-scale protest against the non-payment of sugarcane crop to farmers in Chiniot. Lawyers boycotted the courts in protest against the sugar mills.

President Bar Association Mehr Maqsood Haral, Secretary Imtiaz Hussain Taj held a press conference with farmer leaders.

President Bar Association Mehr Maqsood Haral, Secretary Imtiaz Hussain Taj held a press conference with farmer leaders.

Farmer leaders Syed Noorul Hassan Shah and Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah were also present on the occasion.

President Bar Association Mehr Maqsood said that if the sugar mills do not pay the sugarcane amount in two days, they will protest outside the Deputy Commissioner's office. Lawyers and farmers will protest together against the sugar mills on Tuesday. Sugar mills are continuously exploiting farmers. They will also approach the courts against the sugar mills.

