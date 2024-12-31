DBAA holds seminar on health & education budget

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) District Bar Association Abbottabad (DBAA) Tuesday organized a seminar in collaboration with the Iris Welfare Trust Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) to discuss the allocated budget for health and education. The event was presided over by the President of the Bar, Advocate Atif Khan Jadoon.

CPDI’s Provincial Coordinator, Shams Ul Hadi, and Saima Raza, Chairperson of Iris Welfare Trust, provided an in-depth presentation on the budget allocations for health and education in Pakistan.

During the seminar, Advocate Atif Khan Jadoon expressed grave concern over the deteriorating conditions of government schools and hospitals in Abbottabad.

He pledged that the legal community would actively engage in efforts to address these issues.

Participants at the seminar urged the government to increase the budget for basic, Primary, and secondary education and stressed the urgent need to prioritize education in the provincial budget for higher education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They also called for a stronger focus on improving the healthcare infrastructure in the region.