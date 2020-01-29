DBAR delegation meets CPO Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation of District Bar Association Rawalpindi Wednesday met with the City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, informed a police spokesman.

The delegation led by its President Ghulam Mustafa Kamal while General Secretary Chaudhry Yasir Mehmood Chatta, Joint Secretary Waqas Ahmed Kiyani, Finance Secretary Imran Mughal and other office bearers were present on the occassion.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the lawyers' fraternity who were playing an imperative role in dispensation of justice.

The legal profession had always been considered a noble profession, he added.

He assured that the security of district courts Rawalpindi and judicial complex would be further enhanced to avoid any untoward incident.

Ghulam Mustafa Kamal said lawyers' fraternity would always stand by the police to eliminate crime from the society and lauded the performance of the police in digging out local and national gang and hardcore criminals.