DBAs elections conclude peacefully across Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Annual District Bar Association (DBA) elections in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Torghar and Havelian were held in a peaceful and organized manner, marking a significant democratic exercise within the legal community of the region.

The results reflect a strong participation from lawyers and a commitment to upholding professional representation.

Imran Younas Khan Tanoli elected as president DBA Abbottabad and Asad Khan secured the position of General Secretary.

In Mansehra District Bar Association, Shahjahan Khan Swati was elected President, while Qasim Khan Jahangiri became General Secretary. Lastly, in Haripur District Bar Association, Asad Saeed Khan was elected President, and Rab Nawaz Advocate assumed the role of General Secretary.

In District Bar Association Abbottabad, Imran Younas Khan Tanoli Advocate won the presidency after a closely contested race, securing 324 votes against Zafar Iqbal, who secured 314 votes. Other successful candidates included Malik Ashfaq (Vice President), Asad Khan (General Secretary) with 333 votes, and Muhammad Farhan (Additional Secretary) with 324 votes. Nayyar Khan and Miss Sumaiya Advocate were elected unopposed as Club Secretary and Finance Secretary, respectively.

Out of 1,200 registered voters, 725 were eligible to cast their ballots, with over 629 votes polled, including 143 by women. The elections were supervised by Chairman Election board Abdul Wajid Khan Advocate, with members Khalid Rabbani, Zobia, and Neeli Naz Advocate overseeing the process.

In Tehsil Bar Association Havelian, Abdul Rahim Khan was elected President after securing 35 votes, defeating Amanullah Khan who received 25.

Jahangir Khan was elected General Secretary unopposed, along with other office bearers including Shahid Akhtar Malik (Vice President), Ubaid Khan Jadoon (Additional Secretary), Ibrahim Khan Kakakhel (Finance Secretary), and Mushahid Awan (library Secretary). A total of 60 votes were cast in a peaceful polling session.

In District Bar Association Mansehra, polling continued uninterrupted from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM with heightened security in place. Shahjahan Khan Swati Advocate was elected President with 304 votes, while Qasim Khan Jahangiri Advocate won the General Secretary post with 311 votes. Muhammad Shafiq Awan Advocate secured the Senior Vice President position with 337 votes. The elections were marked by a friendly environment and high voter turnout.

In District Bar Association Haripur, Asad Saeed Khan Advocate emerged victorious in the presidential race, securing 335 votes to defeat his opponent, who received only 250 votes. Muhammad Ihaq Battagrami Advocate was elected unopposed as Vice President. For the position of General Secretary, Rab Nawaz Advocate succeeded with 246 votes, while Asma Mir (Joint Secretary) and Naqeeb Ullah Babar (Library Secretary) were also elected unopposed.