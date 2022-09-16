DBCG board members visit Diamer Basha dam site

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Members of the Board of Management of Diamer Basha Consultants Group (DBCG) on Friday visited the dam site to review ongoing construction activities as well as the diversion canal, tunnels, inlet and outlet, lab and left and right abutments.

DBCG Deputy Project Manager Major (Retd) Ghulam Raza briefed the board members about the ongoing construction progress at various sites, said a press release.

The board members of DBCG also visited the under-construction 21 MW Hydropower Project site in Tangir Valley, and received a briefing on the ongoing construction progress at the site.

Tangir Hydropower Project, Chief Executive Officer Diamer Basha Dam Company Aamir Bashir Chaudhry, chief engineers of WAPDA, consultants and contractors (Power China, FWO) and senior officials and engineers were present on the occasion.

The board members included Chairman BOM Michael Francis Rogers, Member BOM DR Tahir Masood, Chief Executive DBCG/Member BOM Dr Tahir Mahmood Hayat, Member BOM M Knut Sierotzki, Member BOM M Cem Aker, Representative NESPAK Irfan Ul Haq, Representative ACE Munawar Ali, Coordinator Stantic/ Member BOM Francisco Alberto Tesi, Representative POYRY (AFRY) Stephen Moil and Representative DOLSAR M.

Asad Imran .

The purpose of the visit was to achieve the construction targets while maintaining high quality of work during the construction progress.

It is pertinent to mention here that construction activities are going on at 8 different sites of Diamer Bhasha Dam. The height of the RCC dam is 272 meters, built for water storage and cheap energy. The dam has a total water storage capacity of 8.1 million acre feet. The dam will generate 4500 MW of cheap and environment-friendly electricity.