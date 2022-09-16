UrduPoint.com

DBCG Board Members Visit Diamer Basha Dam Site

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2022 | 05:00 PM

DBCG board members visit Diamer Basha dam site

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Members of the Board of Management of Diamer Basha Consultants Group (DBCG) on Friday visited the dam site to review ongoing construction activities as well as the diversion canal, tunnels, inlet and outlet, lab and left and right abutments.

DBCG Deputy Project Manager Major (Retd) Ghulam Raza briefed the board members about the ongoing construction progress at various sites, said a press release.

The board members of DBCG also visited the under-construction 21 MW Hydropower Project site in Tangir Valley, and received a briefing on the ongoing construction progress at the site.

Tangir Hydropower Project, Chief Executive Officer Diamer Basha Dam Company Aamir Bashir Chaudhry, chief engineers of WAPDA, consultants and contractors (Power China, FWO) and senior officials and engineers were present on the occasion.

The board members included Chairman BOM Michael Francis Rogers, Member BOM DR Tahir Masood, Chief Executive DBCG/Member BOM Dr Tahir Mahmood Hayat, Member BOM M Knut Sierotzki, Member BOM M Cem Aker, Representative NESPAK Irfan Ul Haq, Representative ACE Munawar Ali, Coordinator Stantic/ Member BOM Francisco Alberto Tesi, Representative POYRY (AFRY) Stephen Moil and Representative DOLSAR M.

Asad Imran .

The purpose of the visit was to achieve the construction targets while maintaining high quality of work during the construction progress.

It is pertinent to mention here that construction activities are going on at 8 different sites of Diamer Bhasha Dam. The height of the RCC dam is 272 meters, built for water storage and cheap energy. The dam has a total water storage capacity of 8.1 million acre feet. The dam will generate 4500 MW of cheap and environment-friendly electricity.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Bhasha Dam China WAPDA Company Visit Dam Progress SITE FWO Million

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern ..

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern over the Military Provocation ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singa ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago
 UVAS actively participate in International Poultry ..

UVAS actively participate in International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Confer ..

4 hours ago
 Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through ..

Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through New Agreement

4 hours ago
 realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flo ..

Realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flood Victims in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.