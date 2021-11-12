DBFB Approves Rs 35.599m Grant
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 10:48 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :District Benevolent Fund board (DBFB) has approval funds of Rs.35.599 million providing monthly grant to 1816 beneficiaries.
This amount would be distributed among gazetted and non-gazetted applicants, DBFB Superintendent Tariq Mehmood said here on Friday.