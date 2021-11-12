DBFB approves Rs 35.599m grant

District Benevolent Fund Board (DBFB) has approval funds of Rs.35.599 million providing monthly grant to 1816 beneficiaries

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :District Benevolent Fund board (DBFB) has approval funds of Rs.35.599 million providing monthly grant to 1816 beneficiaries.

This amount would be distributed among gazetted and non-gazetted applicants, DBFB Superintendent Tariq Mehmood said here on Friday.