DBFB provides Rs 60 mln to govt employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) ::The District Benevolent Fund board (DBFB) has provided financial assistance of Rs 60.4 million to government employees in different heads.

According to official source, an amount of Rs 50.

4 million have been given in the head of monthly grant, over 6.8 million as marriage grant and Rs 2.9 million as funeral expenses.

The applicant who had applied for marriage, death and monthly grant in the year 2018 can receive their amounts from concerned banks.