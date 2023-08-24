DBFB release grants of Rs 39.2 million

Open Menu

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The District Benevolent Fund board (DBFB) has released grants of Rs 39.2 million on 935 applications of marriage, death and educational scholarships here on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (headquarters) Kashif Raza Awan said the sum of Rs 25.

7 million grant had been released for marriages of children of employees on 543 applications, Rs 13.5 million as death /funeral grant on 389 applications and Rs 24,000 funds had been issued for educationalscholarships on three applications.

He said that 62 new cases of a monthly widow grant had also been approved.

