DBFB releases Rs 38.8 mln to 1,794 applicants

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The District Benevolent Fund Board (DBFB) released a monthly grant of Rs 38.8 million to 1,794 applicants here on Monday.

The board transferred the amount in bank accounts of the applicants.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarter) Kashif Raza Awan said that quick relief is being provided on complete applications.