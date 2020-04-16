UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Abbotabad Inspects Cash Distribution Process

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 05:42 PM

DC Abbotabad inspects cash distribution process

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah paid visit to Government Degree College-No-1 and inspected ongoing cash distribution process for deserving people under Ehsas programme here on Thursday

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah paid visit to Government Degree College-No-1 and inspected ongoing cash distribution process for deserving people under Ehsas programme here on Thursday.

During visit, he met people and staff, directing for extending relief to people by making the cash distribution process more convenient. He also directed the concerned officials to ensure that safety measures like usage of sanitizers and observance of social distancing were implemented in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Visit Government

Recent Stories

Over 1 in 4 Pakistanis (27%) claim that someone in ..

3 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Resort to the Fiqh of Calam ..

3 minutes ago

Turkmen-Afghan talks in the field of transport

8 minutes ago

Thousands of Guineans Displaced, Left Without Live ..

5 minutes ago

Eight countries' experts appreciated Pakistan's go ..

5 minutes ago

Indian cricket board confirms IPL suspended until ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.