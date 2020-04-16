DC Abbotabad inspects cash distribution process

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah paid visit to Government Degree College-No-1 and inspected ongoing cash distribution process for deserving people under Ehsas programme here on Thursday.

During visit, he met people and staff, directing for extending relief to people by making the cash distribution process more convenient. He also directed the concerned officials to ensure that safety measures like usage of sanitizers and observance of social distancing were implemented in letter and spirit.