DC Abbottabad announces strict measures for public relief during Ramadan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan Thursday has announced comprehensive measures to ensure public relief during Ramadan, including strict action against encroachments and artificial price hikes.

He also revealed plans to establish testing laboratories for monitoring food quality.

During his visit to Abbottabad Press Club, the DC emphasized the role of positive journalism, stating that constructive criticism drives reform.

He acknowledged journalists as the eyes and ears of society, commending Abbottabad's media for its responsible reporting that leads to prompt administrative action.

President Abbottabad Press Club Muhammad Shahid Chaudhry, General Secretary Sardar Shafiq Ahmed, President Abbottabad Union of Journalists Saqib Khan, and General Secretary Atif Qayyum were also present at the event.

The DC assured that the government’s top priority is public relief, including the availability of essential commodities at official rates.

Addressing journalists' concerns, he vowed action against encroachments, issues in the revenue office, and the sale of adulterated food products.

Additionally, he disclosed that 14 individuals have been booked for involvement in forest fires, reaffirming that legal action will be taken against them.

Stressing the importance of preserving Abbottabad’s natural beauty, he urged citizens to actively participate in the upcoming tree plantation campaign.

He further announced the installation of new computers at the Service Delivery Center to facilitate efficient resolution of public grievances.