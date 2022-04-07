DC Abbottabad asks for joint efforts to eradicate human trafficking and forced labour

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Thursday chaired a meeting of the District Vigilance Committee where Issues related to human trafficking, and forced labor of minors came under discussion.

The Assistant Director of Labor briefed all participants with statistics, Chairman District Reconciliation Committee Lt. Gen. (retd) Ayaz Saleem Rana, Sardar Muhammad Sarwar president of Khidmat Foundation, Shahid Nazir Regional Coordinator Sangi Foundation and participants shared their recommendations.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directed the Assistant Director Labour to share his data with the SP Investigation, District Officer Social Welfare and the District Public Prosecutor, and to address future issues such as human trafficking, child labor and forced labor opt a permanent strategy to find the solution.

DC Abbottabad asked the participants to join hands and learn a strategy through which awareness campaigns and sessions would be organized in the media campaign with the collaboration of press, schools, colleges, universities and civil society.

He said"District Officer Social Welfare and Regional Coordinator Sangi Foundation should confirm that workshops on relevant laws are conducted in which representation of other concerned departments including FIA is ensured and awareness is provided to the people."On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Deputy Director Mines and Assistant Director Bait-ul-Mal have been appointed by the vigilance committee as elected members.The next meeting of the committee would be held in the second week of April at the Deputy Commissioner's Office, Abbottabad.

The meeting was attended by Chairman District Reconciliation Committee Lt. Gen. (R) AC Abbottabad Muhammad Hassan Ahsan, SP Investigation Ishtiaq Khan, Regional Manager Sangi Foundation, Assistant Director Labor, District Welfare Officer, ACUT, President Al-Khidmat Foundation. And other members attended.