DC Abbottabad Assures Adherence To Mining Regulations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 08:27 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Friday paid a visit to the mining area of Lower Tanawal, specifically Khunda Khoh (Sup Stone), in response to grievances raised by local landowners and affected applicants regarding mining activities.

The visit, which included consultations with landowners, mining company representatives, and officials from AD Mines and Minerals Abbottabad, aimed to address concerns and ensure regulatory compliance.

During the inspection, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal listened to the issues raised by the stakeholders and promptly issued directives for their resolution.

He emphasized that mining operations would strictly adhere to all relevant laws and regulations, with facilities provided according to established mining rules.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Rizwana Dar, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood, Assistant Director Mines and Minerals, and regional staff members were also present during the visit.

