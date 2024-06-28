DC Abbottabad Assures Adherence To Mining Regulations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 08:27 PM
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Friday paid a visit to the mining area of Lower Tanawal, specifically Khunda Khoh (Sup Stone), in response to grievances raised by local landowners and affected applicants regarding mining activities
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Friday paid a visit to the mining area of Lower Tanawal, specifically Khunda Khoh (Sup Stone), in response to grievances raised by local landowners and affected applicants regarding mining activities.
The visit, which included consultations with landowners, mining company representatives, and officials from AD Mines and Minerals Abbottabad, aimed to address concerns and ensure regulatory compliance.
During the inspection, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal listened to the issues raised by the stakeholders and promptly issued directives for their resolution.
He emphasized that mining operations would strictly adhere to all relevant laws and regulations, with facilities provided according to established mining rules.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Rizwana Dar, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood, Assistant Director Mines and Minerals, and regional staff members were also present during the visit.
Recent Stories
WSSC starts cleanliness drive of major drains ahead of Muharram
Punjab CM pledges intensive efforts for systemic reforms
Meeting of District Coordination Committee for Nutrition held in Tharparkar
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti inquires about health of injured te ..
Prof Nosherwan reappointed Chairman BoG, LRH
Excise deptt offers weekend vehicle registration services
International day of Micro Small Medium Enterprises celebrated
Chairman Border Trade Zone Tashkurgan calls on Special Assistant to Chief Minist ..
HEC grants NOC to IUB for MS Agriculture Plant Pathology
Health Dept. KP lifts ban on MTI
Modi govt deploys more troops in IIOJK in name of Amarnath security
Obtaining information from government departments right of citizens, Shoib Siddi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WSSC starts cleanliness drive of major drains ahead of Muharram1 minute ago
-
Punjab CM pledges intensive efforts for systemic reforms1 minute ago
-
Meeting of District Coordination Committee for Nutrition held in Tharparkar1 minute ago
-
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti inquires about health of injured teacher in hospital4 minutes ago
-
Prof Nosherwan reappointed Chairman BoG, LRH4 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt offers weekend vehicle registration services4 minutes ago
-
International day of Micro Small Medium Enterprises celebrated1 minute ago
-
HEC grants NOC to IUB for MS Agriculture Plant Pathology4 minutes ago
-
Health Dept. KP lifts ban on MTI45 seconds ago
-
Modi govt deploys more troops in IIOJK in name of Amarnath security47 seconds ago
-
Obtaining information from government departments right of citizens, Shoib Siddiqui48 seconds ago
-
NAB challenges PTI founder's bail in 190mln pounds scam case15 minutes ago