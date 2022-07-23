UrduPoint.com

DC Abbottabad Assures People Of Khatwal Village For Resolve Of Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Tariq Salam Marwat said that the problems of people village Khathwal's would be resolved on priority by the district administration while ensuring the implementation of decisions taken during the Khuli Kutchery

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Tariq Salam Marwat said that the problems of people village Khathwal's would be resolved on priority by the district administration while ensuring the implementation of decisions taken during the Khuli Kutchery.

He expressed these views while addressing the people of village Kathwal during Khuli Kutchery on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner while replying to the questions of the people said that following the instructions of the government, district administration Abbottabad will ensure that besides conducting Khuli Kutchery in the city hold Kutcheries in the rural areas so that the problems of the people are solved on time at their door steps.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat also inspected the subsidized Wheat Flour mobile van and issued instructions to ensure a timely supply of flour to the masses.

Additional A large number of locals have participated in the Kutchery and presented their issues. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad heard the complaints of all the people and issued instructions to the officers of the concerned departments to rectify them.

The residents of the area appreciated the initiative of the district administration and emphasized on organizing the programs in the future as well.

Assistant Commissioner III-Zarak Yarkhan, Deputy DHO Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, education Department, GDA, Agriculture, C&W, District Food, RTA, Public Health Engineering Department, Tehsil Municipal Administration, Halal food Authority were also present in the Khuli Kutchery.

