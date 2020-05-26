DC Abbottabad bans tourists' entry to Galiyat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad, Mohammad Mughees Sanaullah, the entry of tourists is completely banned in Galiyat.

To combat coronavirus spread, the district administration Abbottabad has banned the entry of tourists to Galiyat and other tourists places in the district.

For this purpose, Police Check Posts have been established at Harno and Barian wherein the identity of the people are checked and only locals are allowed to enter the area, said an official news release issued here Tuesday.

In this connection, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC)-III, Amin-ul-Hassan checked various check posts and met police and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA)'s officials.

Beside, exchanging Eid greetings with them the AAC also appreciated police and TMA officials for performing duties during Eid holidays.

Meanwhile, the owners of hotels in Galiyat, during a meeting with the officers of the district administration have voluntarily decided to close all hotels to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus.

Similarly, other tourists' attractive locations including Thandiani, Shimla Hill and all other parks have also been closed for the general public and all tourists have been requested to avoid visiting public places and recreational spots.