DC Abbottabad Calls For Collective Efforts To Eradicate Corruption
Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan Friday called for collective efforts to tackle corruption, terming it a challenge to the nation's social and economic fabric.
Addressing an awareness seminar organized during Anti-Corruption Week at the Government Commerce College for Women, he underscored the critical role of youth in combating the menace.
"Educated and informed citizens are the cornerstone of a corruption-free society, and today’s students are the torchbearers of a brighter future," he stated. Highlighting corruption as a dual violation of law and ethics, the DC stressed, "Eradicating corruption is not just a legal duty but a moral one, requiring active participation from all."
During the session, DC Sanaullah Khan engaged with students, commending their contributions and emphasizing the importance of a united front against corruption.
Reaffirming his administration’s commitment, the DC said, "We are steadfast in implementing principles of transparency and accountability. Strict measures are being taken at all levels to combat corruption, complemented by awareness initiatives to ensure societal progress and prosperity."
The seminar, hosted by the District Administration Abbottabad, aimed to raise awareness about corruption and discuss strategies for its elimination.
The event concluded with an awareness walk promoting solidarity against corruption. Students, faculty members, and college administration participated enthusiastically in the activity.
