Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Calls For Improvement In Health Facilities Across The District

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 11:20 AM

DC Abbottabad calls for improvement in health facilities across the district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) A meeting of the District Steering Committee on Health Thursday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan to review the performance of the health department and implement measures for improvement.

DMO IMU Health, Syed Sohaib Shah, presented a detailed briefing on the department's performance and shared updates on the execution of decisions from the previous meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan directed officials to ensure the appointment of staff in all healthcare facilities, including DHQ Hospital, Basic Health Units, Type-D and RHC facilities, and Family Welfare Centers. He also emphasized the importance of taking strict action against absentee staff and ensuring a consistent supply of medicines.

The DMS of DHQ Hospital reported on the hospital’s operations.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed officials to enhance the hospital's performance, ensuring staff attendance, maintaining cleanliness, and improving emergency, dental, and treatment services for patients. He further emphasized improving facilities and patient care at the Women and Children Hospital, particularly in emergency services and admissions.

Additionally, directives were issued to enhance service delivery across all departments in DHQ Hospital, focusing on emergency and dental services.

The meeting was attended by Regional Director General Health Hazara Division Dr Israr Ahmed, DMO IMU Health Syed Sohaib Shah, DMS DHQ, Deputy/Acting District Health Officer Dr Shehzad Iqbal, Health Coordinator Dr Ashfaq, Dr. Yasir Khan, Dr Wasil, and representatives from the Population and Health Departments.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Women Family All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Maratho ..

Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Marathon

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discu ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss strategic relations, region ..

12 hours ago
 Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving politi ..

Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving political tensions through talks wit ..

12 hours ago
 NLC & DP World launch landmark shipping service fr ..

NLC & DP World launch landmark shipping service from Karachi to Chittagong

12 hours ago
Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, inj ..

Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, injuries in Gaza Wednesday

12 hours ago
 At Christmas, Pope calls for ‘silence of arms’ ..

At Christmas, Pope calls for ‘silence of arms’, says Gaza situation ‘grave ..

12 hours ago
 Seminar held in connection with 17th death anniver ..

Seminar held in connection with 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses taxation of ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses taxation of companies in natural resource ..

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Women’s Sports Club excels at Thailand I ..

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club excels at Thailand International Rowing Championsh ..

12 hours ago
 Inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature h ..

Inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature hosts Nobel laureates

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan