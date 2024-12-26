DC Abbottabad calls for improvement in health facilities across the district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) A meeting of the District Steering Committee on Health Thursday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan to review the performance of the health department and implement measures for improvement.

DMO IMU Health, Syed Sohaib Shah, presented a detailed briefing on the department's performance and shared updates on the execution of decisions from the previous meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan directed officials to ensure the appointment of staff in all healthcare facilities, including DHQ Hospital, Basic Health Units, Type-D and RHC facilities, and Family Welfare Centers. He also emphasized the importance of taking strict action against absentee staff and ensuring a consistent supply of medicines.

The DMS of DHQ Hospital reported on the hospital’s operations.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed officials to enhance the hospital's performance, ensuring staff attendance, maintaining cleanliness, and improving emergency, dental, and treatment services for patients. He further emphasized improving facilities and patient care at the Women and Children Hospital, particularly in emergency services and admissions.

Additionally, directives were issued to enhance service delivery across all departments in DHQ Hospital, focusing on emergency and dental services.

The meeting was attended by Regional Director General Health Hazara Division Dr Israr Ahmed, DMO IMU Health Syed Sohaib Shah, DMS DHQ, Deputy/Acting District Health Officer Dr Shehzad Iqbal, Health Coordinator Dr Ashfaq, Dr. Yasir Khan, Dr Wasil, and representatives from the Population and Health Departments.