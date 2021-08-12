UrduPoint.com

DC Abbottabad Chairs Aman Committee Meeting

Deputy Commissioner Cap. (R) Nadeem Nasir Thursday said that Hazara Division has significance, particularly in Abbottabad owing to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), peace of the city was important for the unity and survival of masses

He expressed these views while addressing Ulema of different factions during a meeting of the Aman Committee at Ghas Mandi Abbottabad.

"Peace of the city can be sabotaged during Muharram by the provocation, businessmen, media and Ulema play an important role in maintaining law and order,"adding the DC Abbottabad said.

Talking about the increase of coronavirus in the region Nadeem Nasir said that the rate of COVID-19 has increased to more than 10% in the district Abbottabad, door-to-door vaccination was also underway, strict enforcement of coronavirus SOPs was need of time in order to control the increase.

In Abbottabad, more than 300,000 people have been vaccinated while the target of vaccination was up to 500,000 people, he said.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi said"Abbottabad is known for its peace and no untoward incident has happened in any religious ceremony during the past." He further said that Muharram gatherings were being held, enforcement of speaker act in the route of Moharam procession was exemplary for any other city, the role of Ulema of different factions was also commendable in the peace of the city and prosperity of the people.

Earlier, Khatib of Jamia Masjid Usman Bin Affan Ghas Mandi Mufti Jafar Tayyar Maqbool Awan assured the Deputy Commissioner for their cooperation.

Kamal Hussain Shah, Maulana Sarfraz Farooqi of Jamiat Ahle Hadith, Sardar Shah Nawaz also addressed the gathering.

On the occasion,president All Traders Federation, Saqib Khan, President of All Traders Federation Ali Asghar Khan Group, Naeem Awan, President of Chamber of Commerce and others were also present.

