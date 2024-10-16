Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Chairs Anti-Polio Campaign Review Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 06:20 PM

DC Abbottabad chairs anti-Polio campaign review meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) A review meeting to assess the performance of the five-day anti-polio campaign conducted in September 2024 was held under the chairman by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal.

During the meeting, Qaiser Ahmed Khan provided a detailed briefing on various aspects of the campaign and highlighted the issues and successes encountered. It was reported that the polio teams went door-to-door over the five-day campaign to administer polio drops to children, alongside conducting awareness campaigns against polio in various areas.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal praised the efforts of the teams involved in the campaign, stating that the anti-polio initiative is a national duty, and all departments must exert their utmost efforts to ensure its success.

He directed the health department to resolve the issues faced during the previous campaign on a permanent basis and to enhance the training of teams for future campaigns, so that access to the polio vaccine can be ensured for every child.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the success of the anti-polio campaign is not only reliant on the hard work of the teams but also requires the cooperation of the public. He appealed to parents to fully support the polio teams and to ensure their children receive the polio drops, in order to achieve the national goal of eradicating polio.

The meeting was attended by Deputy District Health Officer Dr Shahzad Iqbal, DQA Team Lead Qaiser Ahmed Khan, WHO Area Coordinator Dr Taiba, Health Coordinator Dr Ashfaq, and DQA team members Obaidullah Khan, Zaigum Muzamil, Mohaib Nasir, and Kashan Ahmed.

Additionally, important decisions were made regarding planning for the upcoming polio campaign and the training of teams to make the anti-polio initiative as effective as possible.

Related Topics

Polio Abbottabad Kashan Nasir Lead September All

Recent Stories

Women’s PCB HEC Intervarsity tournament commence ..

Women’s PCB HEC Intervarsity tournament commences today

34 minutes ago
 Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK

Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK

1 hour ago
 SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to stren ..

SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperat ..

2 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Im ..

Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Imran Khan’s well-being in jai ..

2 hours ago
 Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day ..

Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

19 hours ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

19 hours ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

19 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan