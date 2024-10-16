DC Abbottabad chairs anti-Polio campaign review meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) A review meeting to assess the performance of the five-day anti-polio campaign conducted in September 2024 was held under the chairman by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal.

During the meeting, Qaiser Ahmed Khan provided a detailed briefing on various aspects of the campaign and highlighted the issues and successes encountered. It was reported that the polio teams went door-to-door over the five-day campaign to administer polio drops to children, alongside conducting awareness campaigns against polio in various areas.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal praised the efforts of the teams involved in the campaign, stating that the anti-polio initiative is a national duty, and all departments must exert their utmost efforts to ensure its success.

He directed the health department to resolve the issues faced during the previous campaign on a permanent basis and to enhance the training of teams for future campaigns, so that access to the polio vaccine can be ensured for every child.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the success of the anti-polio campaign is not only reliant on the hard work of the teams but also requires the cooperation of the public. He appealed to parents to fully support the polio teams and to ensure their children receive the polio drops, in order to achieve the national goal of eradicating polio.

The meeting was attended by Deputy District Health Officer Dr Shahzad Iqbal, DQA Team Lead Qaiser Ahmed Khan, WHO Area Coordinator Dr Taiba, Health Coordinator Dr Ashfaq, and DQA team members Obaidullah Khan, Zaigum Muzamil, Mohaib Nasir, and Kashan Ahmed.

Additionally, important decisions were made regarding planning for the upcoming polio campaign and the training of teams to make the anti-polio initiative as effective as possible.